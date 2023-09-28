Bar Council calls off stir after meet with CM Mann

Chandigarh, September 27
The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has decided to withdraw the call of abstaining from work after their demands were accepted by CM Bhagwant Mann.
Ashok Singla, chairman, Bar Association of Punjab and Haryana, said a delegation met the CM, DGP and AG. Their demands, inclduing arrest of policemen allegedly involved in the torture of a Muktsar advocate have been accepted.
