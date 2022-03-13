Bar council cancels advocate's licence for misconduct

Bar council cancels advocate's licence for misconduct

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

Holding guilty of professional misconduct the disciplinary committee of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has permanently cancelled the licence of Jaswinder Singh, an advocate. The Bar council has also ordered removal of his name from the roll of advocates. Besides, the advocate has been directed to return Rs10 lakh to each complainant along with 12 per cent interest per annum from the date of filing the complaint till the realisation of the amount. The council also directed advocate to pay Rs2,00,000 to each complainant for harassment.

The Bar council has also sent the order to the SSP, Chandigarh, for the registration of case against advocate and taking appropriate action. The order was pronounced by the Bar council on complaints of Hardam Singh and Piara Singh

In the complaint they stated that that a case was registered under Section 302 and 307, IPC, at the Abohar police station against them and others in 1997. All convicts were awarded imprisonment. All of them filed appeals against the State of Punjab before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. However, on account of conviction they were sent to jail. The complainants stated that in January 2017 one of the convicts late Narinder Pal Singh came out of jail on parole and met one person. Narinderpal told him about his case.

The person told him that his cousin knew someone, who had links in the High Court. The complainants alleged that the person called Narinderpal and other convicts to Chandigarh, who arranged their meeting with Ajay Sharma, who claimed himself to be a clerk (Munshi) working with advocate Jaswinder Singh.

Sharma told them that if they and convicts were ready to pay some amount then he could arrange their meeting with Jaswinder Singh, who would get them acquitted, the complainants added. The complainants and other convicts met advocate Jaswinder Singh at his residence in Chandigarh. Jaswinder assured them that he would get them acquitted if they paid Rs40 lakh (Rs10 lakh each for all four convicts), alleged complainants.

They paid the amount to advocate at his residence, said complainants. Advocate Jaswinder Singh assured them that he had to pay this money to the Judge and on the next date of hearing, all of them would be acquitted, alleged complainants. However, on the fixed date of hearing when nothing happened and the appeal was adjourned they demanded their money back.

Jaswinder avoided meeting them, said complainants. On giving notice Jaswinder denied all charges and argued that none of the complainants were his clients. He also denied that Ajay Sharma was known to him. After hearing arguments the council held respondent (advocate) guilty of professional misconduct. —

