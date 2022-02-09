Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana suspends licence of advocate

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has suspended the licence of Hisar-based advoacate Naresh Kumar for concealing the fact that he had a government job while pursuing a regular course of LLB from Rajasthan and at the time of enrolment.

The Enrolment Committee of the Bar Council of Punjab And Haryana issued the order on January 12.

The order says after receiving an anonymous complaint, a notice was sent to the advocate who never appeared before the council, rather he sent the reply stating that no action could be taken by the Bar Council on the anonymous complaint.

He also referred to a notification of the Haryana Government General Administration Department and the Central Vigilance Commission, New Delhi.

The committee, in the order, says, “It has gone through the reply which is vague and evasive. Although the complaint is anonymous, it brought a fact to the notice of the committee that the complainant has concealed the fact of doing a government job while pursuing law. keeping in view his conduct and also the fact that concealment is not denied to date, his licence is remained under suspension till further orders.”