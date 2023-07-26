Bar Council office-bearers meet Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 25

The newly elected office-bearers of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana today met with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Haryana Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan was also present on the occasion.

A delegation of Bar Council members and Bar representatives was led by Chairman Ashok Singla, Vice-Chairman Ranvir Singh Dhaka and Honorary Secretary Raj Kumar Chauhaan.

Singla raised concerns vis-à-vis the legal fraternity in the state of Haryana and the budgetary issues of Bar Associations. He sought the CM’s support on issues facing the advocates. Dhaka stressed the need for slashing the financial burden on the associations.

