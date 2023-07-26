Bar Council office-bearers meet Manohar Lal Khattar

Chandigarh, July 25
The newly elected office-bearers of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana today met with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Haryana Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan was also present on the occasion.
A delegation of Bar Council members and Bar representatives was led by Chairman Ashok Singla, Vice-Chairman Ranvir Singh Dhaka and Honorary Secretary Raj Kumar Chauhaan.
Singla raised concerns vis-à-vis the legal fraternity in the state of Haryana and the budgetary issues of Bar Associations. He sought the CM’s support on issues facing the advocates. Dhaka stressed the need for slashing the financial burden on the associations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states
Questions it over lack of 33% quota for women in Nagaland ci...
2 cloudbursts in Kullu damage houses, wash away bridges, roads
No loss of human life, livestock reported