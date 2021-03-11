Barricades irk Chandigarh residents

Chandigarh/Mohali, June 4
Barricading and restrictions imposed by the traffic police in view of Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the tricity today caused a lot of inconvenience to residents of Mohali and Chandigarh as they were forced to take detours while the mercury was hovering around 44°C.
However, once the cavalcade passed, the traffic was back to normal in the city.
Shah landed at the airport around 3 pm and took the Airport Road to reach the Punjab BJP office in Sector 37 in the afternoon.
The UT police barricaded a majority of the internal roads in Sector 21, 22, 23 and 30 connecting to the main road to ensure a smooth passage for the Minister’s cavalcade.
There was a huge traffic rush at the transport light point, Elante Mall and Tribune Chowk around 3:30 pm.
Two-wheelers and four-wheelers had to take long detours. Unaware road users were forced to take U-turn, which led to chaos at the entry and exit points for close to half an hour. The police continued to stand guard on the route of the cavalcade till 9 pm
