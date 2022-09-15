Barwala public health centre to be upgraded, says Speaker Gian Chand Gupta

Panchkula, September 14
Process is under way for upgrading the public health centre (PHC), Barwala, to a 50-bed hospital. Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta stated this after inspecting the centre today.
Gupta said with the upgrade of the PHC, residents of 18 villages of Barwala would benefit.
Earlier, he felicitated three meritorious girl students, Shubha, Priyanka and Shraddha, who had secured 97.2 pc, 96.4 pc and 96.2 pc marks, respectively, in the Class X class examination this year.
Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, Civil Surgeon Mukta Kumar and SMO Sanjeev Goyal were among those present on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
8 of 11 Congress MLAs join BJP in Goa
Defectors include ex-CM Digambar Kamat | BJP’s strength in 4...
Rs 200 cr drug haul in Gujarat; meant for Punjab, Delhi
6 Pakistani crew members and 2 Delhi residents who were supp...
HC to Punjab: Court nod must for mining tenders
Petitioner contends auction notices issued in ‘illegal, arbi...