Barwala public health centre to be upgraded, says Speaker Gian Chand Gupta

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 14

Process is under way for upgrading the public health centre (PHC), Barwala, to a 50-bed hospital. Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta stated this after inspecting the centre today.

Gupta said with the upgrade of the PHC, residents of 18 villages of Barwala would benefit.

Earlier, he felicitated three meritorious girl students, Shubha, Priyanka and Shraddha, who had secured 97.2 pc, 96.4 pc and 96.2 pc marks, respectively, in the Class X class examination this year.

Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, Civil Surgeon Mukta Kumar and SMO Sanjeev Goyal were among those present on the occasion.