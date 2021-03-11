Barwala resident held with ganja

Panchkula June 11
The Panchkula police nabbed a drug smuggler and recovered 2.5 kg of ganja from his possession in Barwala area of the district late on Friday night.
The suspect has been identified as Rajan, alias Raju, a resident of Barwala, falling under the Chandimandir police station.
A case under the Narcotic, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at the Chandimandir police station. He was produced in a court, which remanded him in one-day police custody.
