Basant Panchami celebrated with fervour

Chandigarh: Basant Panchami was celebrated at Girls Hostel No. 6, Mother Teresa Hall, Panjab University. Warden Manisha Sharma, staff and residents of the hostel worshipped Goddess Saraswati on this occasion. Florence Nightingale, Girls Hostel No. 8, under the aegis of DSW Prof Jagtar Singh and Meena Sharma, celebrated the festival with the residents and staff of the hostel. — TNS
Goddess Saraswati worshipped
Chandigarh: The Department of Music, Panjab University, organised Saraswati pooja on the occasion of Basant Panchami. Professor SK Tomar, Dean of University, Instructions, performed pooja of Goddess Saraswati. Students, staff and warden celebrated the festival by the worshiping the goddess. TNS
Kite-flying activity
Mohali: Aryans Group of Colleges celebrated Basant Panchami on its campus. A kite-flying activity was also held.
