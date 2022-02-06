Basant Panchami celebrated with fervour

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Basant Panchami was celebrated at Girls Hostel No. 6, Mother Teresa Hall, Panjab University. Warden Manisha Sharma, staff and residents of the hostel worshipped Goddess Saraswati on this occasion. Florence Nightingale, Girls Hostel No. 8, under the aegis of DSW Prof Jagtar Singh and Meena Sharma, celebrated the festival with the residents and staff of the hostel. — TNS

Goddess Saraswati worshipped

Chandigarh: The Department of Music, Panjab University, organised Saraswati pooja on the occasion of Basant Panchami. Professor SK Tomar, Dean of University, Instructions, performed pooja of Goddess Saraswati. Students, staff and warden celebrated the festival by the worshiping the goddess. TNS

Kite-flying activity

Mohali: Aryans Group of Colleges celebrated Basant Panchami on its campus. A kite-flying activity was also held.