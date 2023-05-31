Basketball Meet: Mohali Warriors emerge champs

Mohali, May 30
The girls’ U-16 basketball team of Mohali Warriors won the Elite Basketball Open Tournament, which concluded at Dera Bassi.
The host team of Elite Basketball Academy claimed the second position, while High Hope Academy, Yamunanagar, bagged the third spot.
In the boys’ U-16 final, RVS Noida defeated Rise-Up Academy, while TBA Mohali claimed third position. In the boys’ U-21 final, RVS lads defeated Ludhiana Academy. FBA, Fatehgarh Sahib, finished third in the championship. TESA, Zirakpur, claimed the boys’ U-10 title by defeating Rise-Up Academy. Emmanuel Basketball Academy finished third.
In the girls’ U-10 category, TESA Zirakpur defeated Elite Basketball Academy to win the title. In the boys’ U-12 final, TESA Zirakpur defeated Elite Basketball Academy. FBA Fatehgarh Sahib finished third in the event. P2W Academy, Mohali, won the girls’ U-12 final by defeating Emmanuel Basketball Academy. Shooting Stars, Chandigarh, claimed third position. Emmanuel Basketball Academy won both boys’ and girls’ U-14 titles.
In the boys’ U-14 category, Elite Basketball Academy claimed second position. In the girls’ U-14 category, Emperor Axe, Mohali, finished second.
