Basketball Meet: Two Chandigarh schools make it to semis in boys' event

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 4

The Asian School, Dehradun, will take on Gurukul Global School, Mani Majra, in the first boys’ semifinal of the Rao Jai Singh Memorial (for boys) and Shanta H Singh Memorial Basketball Tournament (for girls), being organised by New Public School, Sector 18. In the second semifinal, the host school will face Creane Memorial High School, Gaya (Bihar).

In the girls’ category, Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sarkaghat Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, will face Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, and the hosts will face Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36.

In the last phase of league (boys) matches played today, the hosts defeated St John’s High School, Sector 26, 52-40. Manvendera gathered 15 points for the winnings side, while Khushnaz added 15 points to St John’s tally.

Gurukul Global, Mani Majra, ousted Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, 63- 47 in a one-sided match. Jatin gathered 24 points for the winning side, while Hardik (31 points) was the top scorer for the Sector 26 team.

Guru Nanak Public School went down against Learning Paths School, Sector 67, Mohali, 49-40. Tanush gathered 30 points for the winning side, while Bhavesh (12 points) was the top scorer for the losing team.

In the girls’ category, Guru Nanak Public School ousted Sacred Heart Convent School, Sector 26, 56-26. Shagun starred in her team’s win as she scored 18 points, while Kewisha scored eight points for the losing side.

Learning Paths School defeated Creane Memorial High School 33-25 as Sanvi (19 points) gathered most of the points. Madhvi added 10 points to the losing team’s tally. The hosts defeated Strawberry Fields High School 42-12. Ayushi (10 points) was the top scorer for the winners, while Kismat (6 points) shined for the losing side.

In the last league match, GMSSS, Sarkaghat, ousted The Asian School 36–4 as Riya scored 13 points for the winning side. Jayati scored all four points for the losing side.