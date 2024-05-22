Bathinda win cricket tourney

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 21

Bathinda recorded a five-wicket win over Amritsar to win Punjab State Inter-District (U-23) Cricket Tournament at the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, Mohali.

Batting first, Amritsar lads scored 314/9 in 50 overs. Sahil Sharma (91) led the scoreboard, while Taranveer Singh (68), Sarthak Sharma (61), and Salil Arora (57) were the other main run-getters. Manish Sheoran picked 4/63 while Delove Goyal, Jatin Majoka and Shiv claimed one wicket each.

In reply, Bathinda posted 318/5 in 49.3 overs with Shiv and Yuvi Goyal scoring 78 each. Uday Partap Saharn (63) wasthe other main scorer. Manroop Singh, Varinder Lahot, Sahil Sharma, Guntaj Singh and Aviraj Singh scalped one wicket each.

