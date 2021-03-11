Batteries of doc’s two cars stolen

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The batteries of two cars of Dr Raj Bahadur, parked near his house in Sector 38 (West), were stolen. Dr Bahadur is former Director-Principal of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. According to the police, Dr Bahadur reported that someone stole the batteries from his Maruti 800 and Zen parked near his house on the intervening night of April 18 and 19. A case has been registered at the Maloya police station. TNS

Purse stolen at ring ceremony

Chandigarh: An unknown person made off with a purse from a function at a hotel in Sector 43. According to the police, Naveen Sharma, a native of Rajasthan, reported that the purse, containing documents, an ATM card and Rs. 13,000, was stolen during the ring ceremony of his brother-in-law. The police have registered a case at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Man arrested with pistol

Chandigarh: A 32-year-old man has been arrested by the crime branch of the UT police with a country-made pistol and a live cartridge. A team, led by Inspector Rajeev Kumar, nabbed the suspect, identified as Akshey Sharma, a resident of Sector 39, from near the grain market. A case has been registered against him at the Sector 39 police station. The police said the suspect had a tainted past. He was earlier booked by the UT police in a case of rioting and assault to deter a public servant from the discharge of duty. TNS

Youth held for snatching mobile

Chandigarh: A 24-year-old youth has been arrested by the crime branch of the UT police for allegedly snatching a mobile phone. The police said the suspect, identified as Aman Verma, alias Gama, a resident of Chaman Colony, Dhanas village, was nabbed with the snatched mobile phone. A case regarding the snatching incident was registered at the Sector 11 police station on April 12.