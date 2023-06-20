Batters lay solid foundation for Terrace Zone

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 19

Half centuries from Sarthak and Vivek helped Terrace Zone score 326/9 against Peace Zone on the opening day of the ongoing UTCA Under-19 Domestic Cricket Tournament.

Sarthak scored 79 runs, while Vivek added 55 runs to the team’s total. Siddharth (49) and Harshul (38) helped the team score 326 runs at the drawn of stumps. Paras (4/29) remained the pick of bowlers.

Meanwhile in another league match, a total of 18 wickets fell on the opening day between Rose Zone and Plaza Zone. Batting first, Rose Zone scored 143 runs. Skipper Nikhil Kumar (53) was the top scorer for the batting side.

In reply, Plaza Zone batters posted 228/8 before the drawn of stumps. Karthik Vardhan (106) completed his century, while Raghav Verma (59) remained other notable contributor to the chase.