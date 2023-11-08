Batters Sameer Rizvi, Sohail Siddiqui steer Uttar Pradesh to victory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 7

Uttar Pradesh defeated Andhra Pradesh by 95 runs during the ongoing BCCI U-23 One-Day Tournament being held at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium. After winning the toss, Andhra Pradesh skipper put Uttar Pradesh to bat.

Uttar Pradesh posted 364/5 with the help of centuries from skipper Sameer Rizvi (123 off 81, with nine boundaries and nine sixes) and Sohail Siddiqui (102 off 122, studded with nine boundaries and three sixes). Swastik (58 off 46, with six boundaries and two sixes) and Siddharth Yadav (45 off 24, with five boundaries and two sixes) were the other main scores for the side. Saketh Ram claimed two wickets for the bowling side, while C Siddharth, Mallikarjuna and Vasmi Krishna took a wicket each.

In reply, Andhra Pradesh bundled out at 269 as Kritgaya Singh scalped four wickets, while Vijay Kumar and Prashant Veer shared three wickets each. Andhra Skipper V Krishna remained the top scorer for the side with his 62-run contribution.

At GMSSS Sector 26, Bengal defeated Meghalaya by 172 runs. Batting first, Bengal scored 296/8 in allotted overs. Opener Mohit Rai (131) and Anuj Kumar (60) were the two main scorers for the side. Manish (4/66) took maximum wickets for the bowling side. In reply, Meghalaya lads were all out at 124 runs in the 40th over.

In the third match held at Mahajan Cricket Ground, Railways could manage 249/8 runs in a thrilling finish against Rajasthan. The latter was defending 253 runs and logged a five-run win.

#Andhra Pradesh #BCCI #Cricket #Uttar Pradesh