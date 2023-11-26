Bawa, Arslan fashion UT's 2nd win in a row

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 25

Raj Angad Bawa and Arslan Khan shined as Chandigarh registered a second consecutive win in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy at Ahmedabad.

The side recorded an eight-wicket win over Jammu & Kashmir by achieving the 139-run challenge at the loss of two wickets.

Put to bat first, J&K failed to face Chandigarh’s bowling attack. Sandeep Sharma gave the initial blows to opponents by dismissing Qamran Iqbal (0) and skipper Shubham Khajuria (1). Thereafter, Bawa scalped Shivansh Sharma (4), followed by another wicket of Vivarant Sharma (8).

The pair of Abdul Samad and Henan raised a 53-run partnership before Ashwin Murugan got rid of Samad (40). Later, Nazir (23) also went back leaving the side at 69/5. Nasir Muzaffar (27) failed to convert his score into a big innings as the score read 117/7. Bawa (4/25) dismissed the tail-enders — Auqib Nabi (9), Yudhvir Singh (2) and Vanshaj Sharma (0).

In reply, city’s Khan, who had scored a century in the last match, came up with a brilliant 76 to help the side log an easy win. Manan Vohra (3) once again had a poor innings, while Gaurav Puri (34) and Ankit Kaushik (13) were the other main scorers for the side.

Chandigarh will play Haryana next on November 27.

Meanwhile, skipper Deepak Hooda scored a brilliant half-century as Rajasthan registered a thrilling five-wicket win over Gujarat at the GMSSS-26. Chasing down 129, Rajasthan, who were once struggling at 18/4, was led by Hooda’s knock of unbeaten 76 runs. Gujarat succumbed against Deepak Chahar (6/41) and were bundled out at 128.

