IPL auction 2022: Raj Angad Bawa most expensive player from Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 13

All-rounder Raj Angad Bawa, who hogged the limelight after his sterling performance in the U-19 World Cup, remained the most expensive player from Chandigarh at the IPL Auction 2022 that concluded today.

Sandeep Sharma Rs. 50 lakh Punjab Kings

Bawa will be playing for Punjab Kings in the upcoming season of the IPL, as the franchisee included him in the squad for a whopping Rs2 crore. Bawa, who was ‘Player of the Match’ in the U-19 World Cup final against England, was available in the auction for a base price of Rs20 lakh.

Manan Vohra Rs. 20 lakh Lucknow Super Giants

Chandigarh’s Ranji team captain Manan Vohra, who was representing Rajasthan Royals till last season, was grabbed by the newly formed team of Lucknow Super Giants at a base price of Rs20 lakh. Pacer Sandeep Sharma, who had recently shifted to Chandigarh from Punjab, was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs50 lakh. Currently, all three players are representing Chandigarh in the Ranji Trophy, starting from February 17 at Cuttack (Odisha).

Meanwhile, the president of the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, Sanjay Tandon, congratulated players on getting selected to represent their respective teams in the IPL. He said UTCA players were winning laurels in both men and women formats at various stages including World Cups and even the IPL. —

#ipl auction