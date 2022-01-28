BBMB staff recite patriotic poems

Chandigarh, January 27

Republic Day was celebrated at the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) Secretariat, here. Chairman Sanjay Srivastava unfurled the National Flag.

Congratulating the staff of various project stations through the virtual medium, he apprised them of the significant targets achieved last year as well as important works that are being executed. He also applauded the efforts by the staff for the ongoing public welfare works such as vaccination drives and blood donation camps, organised by the BBMB during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from recitation of patriotic poems by the staff, BBMB’s Hindi magazine “Jeevandhara” was also released on the occasion.