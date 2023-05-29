Be aware of pros & cons before choosing career: Atray to pupils

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 28

The three-day ‘The Tribune Edu Expo’, powered by Chitkara University, concluded at Kisan Bhawan in Sector 35 here today. The event received an overwhelming response from tricity students. The last day witnessed a huge rush of students, along with their parents, reaching out to career experts.

Vivek Atray, a former IAS officer and motivational speaker, holds a counselling session on the concluding day of the three-day event. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari

For the second consecutive day, two career counselling sessions were organised to give students an opportunity to clear their doubts. The first session was conducted by Vivek Atray, former IAS and motivational speaker. He interacted with students on importance of clearing even a minutest doubt for choosing the right career.

“Having knowledge is a must in today’s world, and it becomes more important when students have to choose a career. Youngsters should be aware of the pros and cons of the path they are choosing. And this is where events like Edu Expo come to their rescue. I congratulate The Tribune for organising such an informative three-day event and allowing students to have an insight of region’s leading universities and institutes,” said Atray, whose session was well-received by the audience.

Later in the evening, an interactive session was conducted by Aadi Garg, a psychologist and career counsellor. He shared tips about overcoming the fear of examination and allowing the mind to think beyond books.

Like pervious days, students who scored above 90 per cent marks in their class X and XII examinations were awarded today.

The three-day event witnessed participation of north region’s leading universities, including Chandigarh University, Gharuan (Mohali); Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjheri (Mohali); Shoolini University, Solan; Amity University, Mohali; Maharishi Markandeshwar Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Ambala; Hitbullseye, Chandigarh, ICFAI Group; Lamrin Tech Skills University, Punjab; Chandigarh Vidya Jyoti Eduveristy; Narayana Educational Institutes; Sunrise International; Crossland; TopPrankers Classrooms; EFOS.in; WWICS; and Guru Kashi University.

Meanwhile, hundreds of students coming to attend the event were given attractive T-shirts, sponsored by Duke. Chhota Banaras, a home-style street food chain opened recently in Sector 17, served students and attendees with mouth-watering dishes. The outlet uses preservative-free ingredients, ensuring healthy and wholesome food.