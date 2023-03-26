Be good human being, Justice AG Masih advises budding lawyers

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 25

The Indian national round of the 14th edition of Leiden-Sarin International Air Law Moot Court Competition was held at the Army Institute of Law (AIL) here today.

Justice AG Masih of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, who was the chief guest on the occasion, delivered the inaugural address. Referring to advent of artificial intelligence, he said nothing could replace a human. He advised the participating law students from across the country that to be a good lawyer, honesty, hard work and perseverance were essentials, but more than anything else, one had to be a good human being and there was no competition in this field.

Sixteen teams from the top law universities of India participated in the round and two teams, West Bengal National University of Judicial Sciences, Kolkata, and the National Law University, Jodhpur, qualified for the final contest.

The day-long proceedings of the competition was judged by a panel of 35 jury members, including Justice Deepak Sibal, Justice Vikas Bahl, Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi and Justice Aman Chaudhary, all from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

ML Sarin, senior lawyer and secretary general of the foundation, expressed gratitude to the AIL for hosting the event regularly since its inception and Leiden University, which partnered with the foundation to organise the unique moot court competition on air laws.

Top teams from Greece, USA, Germany, France, Indonesia, Turkey, Singapore, the Netherlands, South Korea, Hong Kong, Spain, China and India will vie for the top laurels in a virtual competition to be held on May 11-14.

Earlier, in the welcome address, Nitin Sarin, Trustee and an air law specialist, said the competition held special importance since the Indian aviation industry was slated to grow many times over in the coming decades.

The foundation, established in the memory of HL Sarin and RL Sarin, was managed by young lawyers and law students to spread legal literacy and take up causes of general public importance for legal redress, besides training young lawyers in air law through international moot court competition, he said.

Ranjul Malik of the Army Institute of Law won the Sarin Foundation Best Mooter of the Year Award comprising a trophy and Rs 50,000, said ML Sarin.