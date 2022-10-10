Be job providers, President Droupadi Murmu tells PEC students at 52nd convocation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 9

In her maiden address to students of Punjab Engineering College (PEC), President Droupadi Murmu suggested them to become a source of shaping the youth’s future.

Honoris Causa conferred The President conferred Honoris Causa on Dr Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India; and Dharam Pal, UT Adviser. Contribute to India’s growth Our generation is capable of becoming successful and making others successful. I am sure that each one of you (students) will contribute to India’s growth. I congratulate you all for this unforgettable day of your life. — Droupadi Murmu, President

“I appeal to you (students) all that instead of thinking like job seekers, think on the lines of providing jobs and move ahead in life,” said the President.

The President was at PEC to attend its 52nd convocation and the closing ceremony of its centenary year celebrations today. She awarded 12 gold medallist students for their academic performance in BTech (2022).

Bandaru Dattatreya, Governor of Haryana, and Banwarilal Purohit, Governor Punjab and UT Administrator, also attended the event. Rajinder Gupta, Chairman, Board of Governors, PEC, honoured the President.

“As you (the students) are entering into a world of unlimited opportunities and possibilities, I am sure you will convert opportunities into success and possibilities into certainties. I will advise you to never forget your duties towards the motherland, whatever you choose to become in your life,” said the President.

She said the institution, which was established in Lahore in 1921, has emerged as a leading institution of research and contributed to the global technological change. She also highlighted PEC’s luminaries in the fields of technology, industry, civil services, education and research, including Prof Satish Dhawan, former Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and father of experimental fluid dynamics research in India; Prof RN Dogra, eminent educationist and founder-Director of IIT-Delhi; Dr Satish Kumar, an expert in missile technology and strategic systems.

“I am happy to note that the Kalpana Chawla Chair of Geospatial Technology has been established at PEC. The number of women students should be increased in technical educational institutions to give more impetus to the progress of the country,” she added.

Purohit released a convocation souvenir, which was presented to the President.

Setia awarded 669 BTech degrees, 168 MTech degrees and 34 PhD degrees to the students. Of a total of 871 degrees, 678 degrees were awarded to the students at the convocation.

