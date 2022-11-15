Be ready for any challenge: ITBP chief to personnel

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 14

Anish Dayal Singh, Director General, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), today exhorted all personnel of the force to remain prepared to deal with any challenges that may crop up in future.

Addressing officers and men on the occasion of the diamond jubilee of the ITBP’s Basic Training Centre at Bhanu in Panchkula near here, he stressed on ensuring high quality of training and regular revision of the syllabus to meet the emerging requirements.

Earlier, he reviewed an impressive parade at the centre and took the salute. He also presented medals and commendations to 31 personnel for their outstanding performance in various fields.

Giving an overview of the training activities, Ishwar Singh Duhan, Inspector General, said the centre had been imparting multi-dimensional training to new constables joining the force as well as in-service training to force personnel. Apart from basic training to recruits, the centre conducts commando, judo, physical training and promotion courses.

A performance by the ITBP’s Janbaaz motorcycle display team was among the highlights of the event. A seminar was also conducted on the subject of various challenges to be faced during training in future. A large number of serving and retired ITBP officers were present on the event.