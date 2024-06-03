Be ready to pay more at 4 tricity tolls from today

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, June 2

Road users will have to shell out Rs 5 to 15 more at major tolls across the Tricity starting June 3.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) revised the user fee rates for collection at the Azizpur toll on the Zirakpur-Patiala section of NH-07, the Bhago Majra toll at the Kharar-Ludhiana section of NH-5, the Ghulal toll at the Chandigarh-Kharar-Ludhiana section of NH-5, and the Jaloli toll on the Saha-Barwala-Panchkula sections of NH-07 and NH-344.

The Bhago Majra toll plaza incharge, Bajrang, said, “Private vehicle owners will have to shell out Rs 5 more for an up-down journey on a single day. The bus-truck toll fee (up-down) has been revised from Rs 545 to Rs 560. The charges for monthly passes to local residents within a 20-kilometre area have been increased from Rs 330 to Rs 340.”

NHAI Project Director Pradeep Attri said, “On average, 5 percent of the existing charges have been hiked all over India. The rate is slightly lower for private vehicles; however, it is on the higher side for commercial vehicles. Normally, the revised charges come into effect in March; however, this time the process was put on hold due to the model code of conduct. The revised rates will be applicable from June 3 midnight.”

