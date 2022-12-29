Beant complex to shape up on lines of Delhi's international centre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 28

To make Chandigarh a cultural hub, the UT Administration has planned to start cultural activities at the proposed Sardar Beant Singh India International Centre at Sardar Beant Singh Memorial in Sector 42 here.

An official said UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit had yesterday approved the design of an auditorium and a convention centre to be constructed at the complex, which was being developed on the lines of India International Centre, New Delhi.

Efforts have been made to develop the memorial for the past several years, but many works are still incomplete.

The project was started in 1999 in the memory of former Chief Minister Beant Singh. Marred by delays, it was finally inaugurated in October 2008. The project was funded by the UT Administration and the Punjab Government. The UT Administration had released an amount of Rs 12 crore to build the memorial, while the Punjab Government gave Rs 10 crore.

For the construction of the auditorium and the convention centre, estimates would be prepared and half of the amount would be spent by the Punjab Government and the remaining half by the UT Administration.

The construction work of the cafeteria building at the memorial is in progress and is likely to be completed shortly.

Recently, criteria and establishment of various committees was approved during the 13th meeting of the Governing Body of Sardar Beant Singh Memorial and Chandigarh Centre for Performing and Visual Arts.

The memorandum of association and rules and regulations of the proposed Sardar Beant Singh India International Centre and the Chandigarh Centre for Performing and Visual Arts inter alia the structure of governance, membership categories, criteria and establishment of various committees such as administrative committee, finance committee and programme committee were approved.

#banwarilal purohit