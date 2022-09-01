Beant Singh remembered

Chandigarh, August 31
The city Congress today paid homage to Beant Singh, former Chief Minister of Punjab, on his death anniversary at Beant Singh Memorial, Sector 42.
During a “Sarv Dharam Prarthna”, people remembered Beant Singh for his contribution to preserving the unity and integrity of the country.
“However, many participants present there were concerned that the hard-earned peace restored in Punjab in the early nineties could be at a substantive risk due to misplaced policies of the present Punjab Government,” said city Congress president HS Lucky.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim
The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...
Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda
GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K
Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...
Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered
The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...