Beant Singh remembered

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 31

The city Congress today paid homage to Beant Singh, former Chief Minister of Punjab, on his death anniversary at Beant Singh Memorial, Sector 42.

During a “Sarv Dharam Prarthna”, people remembered Beant Singh for his contribution to preserving the unity and integrity of the country.

“However, many participants present there were concerned that the hard-earned peace restored in Punjab in the early nineties could be at a substantive risk due to misplaced policies of the present Punjab Government,” said city Congress president HS Lucky.