Beating of worker: Dera Bassi MC chief, councillor's husband sent to judicial custody

Dera Bassi, August 21
The Municipal Council president Ranjit Singh Reddy and Ward No. 9 councillor’s husband Bhupinder Sharma were sent to 14-day judicial custody in a case related to beating of a contract worker and using casteist slurs against him. Sharma’s son and four others have also been booked in the case.
Mukesh Gandhi, lawyer of complainant Sohan Lal, demanded a four-day police remand of Reddy and Sharma to identify four unidentified accused in the case.
Seven persons have been named in the FIR. Members of SC and BC today staged a protest outside the court. Protesters burnt an effigy of Reddy outside the court complex.
Dera Bassi Congress in-charge Deepinder Dhillon said the next strategy would be drawn up in consultation with the party high command. PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, former Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa, former MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon and Sandeep Sandhu also staged a protest outside the police station on Saturday evening.
