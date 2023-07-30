Beautification of Sector-24 market off to a good start

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 29

The beautification of the entire Sector-24 market began today.

The occasion was graced by the presence of Area Councillor Saurabh Joshi, Municipal Corporation (MC) officials and some local shopkeepers.

The entire flooring at the front and back of the complete market, starting from SCF-1 — including the Booth market, the Ganesh Market and the Himachal Sarai — will be excavated and beautified with chequered tiles and designed with cobble stones.

“The beautification work will lend a clean and brand new look to the market. It would also enhance the shoppers’ experience,” said the councillor. Joshi said, “A number of activities aimed at rejuvenating entire markets in Ward No. 12 are under way. Work is in progress in Sector 17 under the Smart City Project. The toilets of the Sector-16 market are being renovated, and the entire face of the Sector-15 market will soon be transformed.”