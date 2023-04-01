 Beautification Plan: Panchkula MC to repair kerbs, recarpet roads : The Tribune India

Beautification Plan: Panchkula MC to repair kerbs, recarpet roads

Lights, plants to spread colours

The local Municipal Corporation will carry out repair of kerb channels, recarpeting of roads, levelling of footpaths and installation of grills on the road dividers under the beautification plan of the city.



Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, March 31

According to information, the MC has decided to replace broken tiles on pavements, install new grills at places from where these were stolen and paint kerbs and roundabouts. Besides, colourful lights and flowering plants will be installed on road dividers around all roundabouts.

At present, development works are being done in Sectors 4, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 15 at a cost of Rs 10 crore. A target has been set to complete the works by May 31.Later, such works would be started in Sectors 7, 16, 17 and 18, on which the civic body would spend Rs 5 crore. Recarpeting of roads would be carried out at a cost of Rs 7 crore out of which works of Rs 5 crore had already been allotted.

With the onset of summer season, road recarpeting work has been started from Sector 15. Work orders worth Rs 2 crore for recarpeting in various sectors would be allotted soon for which the process was on.

The MC would spend Rs 2.42 crore on development works in Sector 2 and a sum of Rs 2.33 crore had been sanctioned for recarpeting of roads in Sector 12 in ward number 10, Rs 2.83 crore in Sector 25 and Rs 3.70 crore on roads in Sector 26. Apart from this, a median near Majri Chowk will be constructed at a cost of Rs 46 lakh, and one on Sector 3/21 road with Rs 42 lakh. Parks in Sector 21 would be repaired by spending Rs 43 lakh.

Superintending Engineer Vijay Goyal said technical bids of the tender for recarpeting the roads separating Sectors 7 and 8, Sectors 16 and 17 and Sectors 9 and 16 had been opened. Its financial bid would be opened soon following which the work would be allotted after selecting the agency. About Rs 1.44 crore would be spent on these roads.

The MC had installed colourful lights around some roundabouts about a year ago. Such lights were not installed on roundabouts in MDC sectors and in sectors across Ghaggar river. Residents of these sectors had criticised the ‘step-motherly treatment’ meted out to their areas.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said levelling of footpaths was being done in the city. He said the corporation had so far allotted tenders worth Rs 10 crore for development works in various sectors. The work of allotting tenders for development works worth Rs 10 crore in some other sectors was in process. Apart from this, tenders worth Rs 25 crore would be allotted for other development works. In the next two months, Panchkula would see a lot of change on development front, he added.

Median to come up near Majri Chowk

  • A median will be constructed near Majri Chowk at a cost of Rs 46 lakh
  • A divider to come up on Sector 3/21 road by spending Rs 42 lakh
  • MC will spend Rs 43 lakh on carrying out repairs at parks in Sector 21
  • Works being done in Sectors 4, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 15 at a cost of Rs 10 crore
  • Such works will begin in Sectors 7, 16, 17 and 18 at a cost of Rs 5 crore

