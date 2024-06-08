BEE hails UT for energy efficiency initiatives

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) while lauding the efforts of State Designated Agency (SDA), Chandigarh, held a discussion on “Guidelines of conducting market surveillance and transformation activities under standards and labelling programme” in Srinagar today.

The SDA presented the facts related to the status of standard and labelling scheme in the UT.

The BEE appreciated the SDA for utilising all funds in financial year 2023-24. The BEE has allocated the budget for retailer training programme and the SDA has assured the BEE that the expenditure will be taken care of before October. Besides, this will be helpful in emphasising the importance of standard and star labelling scheme among the retailers and RWAs.

