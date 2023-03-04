Bees attack protesting sarpanches

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 3

Panches and sarpanches staging a dharna near the Housing Board chowk here for the third consecutive day were attacked by bees this evening. Several protesters and policemen were stung. Two sarpanches were hospitalised.

Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik said many protesters and policemen on duty were stung by bees. An ambulance, along with a team of doctors, was sent to the spot immediately. While several persons were given first aid at the spot, others, who had severe injuries, were sent to the General Hospital, Sector 6.

Two sarpanches were admitted to the Emergency and the others were discharged after treatment. An ambulance has been stationed at the spot and another put on standby, said Kaushik.

Chief Medical Officer Mukta Kumar said initially, four persons were admitted to the Emergency and two were discharged after treatment. Two were under treatment and their condition was normal, she said. They might be discharged tonight, she added.

Earlier, AAP workers, under the leadership of senior party leader Yogeshwar Sharma, burnt an effigy of the Haryana Government in support of the protesters at the Sector 17/7/8/18 roundabout. Youth INLD leader Arjun Chautala also met the protesting sarpanches and extended the party’s support to their demands.