Being successful boxer my only priority: CWG medallist Ahlawat

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, August 30

If not a boxer, the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) silver medallist Sagar Ahlawat would sit at home and do nothing. There was no backup plan in the mind of the 22-year-old and 6 feet tall swanky lad, except being a successful boxer.

“I have nothing in my mind except boxing. You ask me to prepare for a bout, I will be ready in a go....you ask me to study, I will surely think twice before doing so,” said Ahlawat, who was honoured by GGDSD College, Sector 32, here today.

The silver medallist, a student of this college, is now preparing for the World Championship and next month’s Asian Games event.

“Preparation for these two tournaments is moving in a fine direction and I will be competing in the same weight category (+92 kg). Being trained in the national camp is a blessing. From diet to strengthening, I am covering every aspect. My coaches and supporting staff are always there and I am confident of getting a podium finish in these upcoming events,” added Ahlawat.

In the recently concluded Commonwealth Games, Ahlawat, who was competing in his maiden international event, lost the gold medal bout to Delicious Orie (5-0) on a unanimous decision. He has been selected to represent the city in the upcoming National Games and represent the college in inter-college events. However, Ahlawat will attend the national camp instead of participating in these local events.

City yet to recognise

his achievement

Ahlawat is one among few players who represented Chandigarh at the national camp before getting selected for the Commonwealth Games. However, the city is yet to recognise his achievement. The administration or Panjab University didn’t even bother to honour the only Commonwealth Games silver medallist from the city during the National Sports Day celebrations. He was recently honoured by the Haryana Government, on the virtue of being born there, and has been inducted by the Indian Railways. “Chandigarh should also come forward to provide facilities and honour its sportspersons. I am thankful to the Haryana Government for recognising my effort. Most of the time, I practised in Haryana only. I am not aware of the sports policy of Chandigarh,” said Ahlawat. To mention, the UT Administration is struggling for the past many years to have a sports policy. Meanwhile, Ahlawat interacted with his college friends and teachers at the college.

I’m not a star

Now a star, he was seen casually enjoying the company of his friends. “I’m not a star...I am a down-to-earth person,” said Ahlawat, who had also represented PMLSD Public School, Sector 32, before joining the college.

#CWG 2022