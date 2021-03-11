Belly fat: Menfolk of City Beautiful least bothered

Naina Mishra
Chandigarh, May 8
Chandigarh has the highest percentage (67%) of men having high waist-to-hip ratio in the country that puts them at a substantially increased risk of metabolic complications, according to National Family Health Survey-5.
For the first time, the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-2021) measured the waist circumference and hip circumference of women and men aged from 15 to 49 years. This information was used to calculate the waist-to-hip ratio (WHR).
The ratio helps identify the distribution of body fat and predicts abdominal obesity. People who carry more weight around their middle than their hips may be at a higher risk of developing certain health conditions. Abdominal obesity is associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes mellitus, myocardial infarction, stroke and premature death.
Dr Sonu Goel from the Department of Community Medicine, PGIMER, who has been working on trans fat-rich food consumption pattern in Punjab, said, “Generally, the waist-to-hip ratio is higher among females than males. Here in Chandigarh, people have a sedentary lifestyle and about 50-60 per cent are office goers who are not engaged in any physical activity. Secondly, the gross per capita income is higher compared to other cities. They are eating a lot of junk food and bakery items that is rich in trans-fat content.
“Trans-fat is considered the worst type of fat to eat. It raises “bad” cholesterol and also lowers “good” cholesterol. A diet laden with trans-fats increases the risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes. This is also the reason why we find more obese people here. Chandigarh is also a diabetic capital of the country,” said Dr Goel.
In India, more than half (57%) of women and 48 per cent of men have a waist-to-hip ratio (WHR) that puts them at a substantially increased risk of metabolic complications. For men, it is the highest in Chandigarh (67%) and lowest in Meghalaya (25%).
What is waist-to-hip ratio
The waist-to-hip ratio (WHR) is calculated by dividing the waist measurement by the hip measurement. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a healthy WHR is 0.9 or less in men and 0.85 or less in women.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
1.5 kg RDX seized in Tarn Taran, two held after search operation
Punjab Police: IED defused, bid to create terror foiled
In Punjab's meritorious schools, 84% seats vacant
Teachers say govt ‘apathy’, Covid behind the slump in number...