Bengal, Mumbai log easy win in U-15 cricket

Mohali, December 4
Bengal defeated Maharashtra by 70 runs to qualify in the knockouts of the ongoing Women’s U-15 One Day Trophy, at IS Bindra PCA Stadium. Batting first, Bengal eves posted 161/5 in the allotted 35 overs with the help of Ratna Barman (63 of 103, with eight boundaries and one six) and Ipsita Mondal (44 off 47, with six boundaries).
In the second match at Mullanpur, Mumbai recorded a six-wicket win over Andhra Pradesh. Kalapati Jessika posted an unbeaten 64 to help Andhra score 134/9 in allotted overs. Her innings was ably supported by K Madhushalini (34). Krittika Yadav claimed three wickets.
In reply, Mumbai opener, Ira posted a brilliant unbeaten 76 off 82 with 11 boundaries to help the side move ahead. CH Tamanna and A Hansi Reddy claimed a wicket each for the bowling side.
