Best sanitary supervisor in Panchkula MC to get ‘Clean Badge’ honour

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 5

MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta today announced introduction of “Clean Badge” award to recognise the efforts of the best sanitary supervisor.

The announcement came during a review meeting of the sanitation wing, which was attended by Joint Commissioner Dr Richa Rathi, MC Deputy Commissioner Apoorva Chaudhary, Chief Cleaning Inspector Avinash Singla, and XEN Sumit Malik.

The award will be given to the supervisor whose sector demonstrates exemplary cleanliness. Several parameters will be taken into consideration for evaluation, including attendance of sweepers, cleanliness on roads and streets, maintenance of toilets and timely clearance of garbage points. The supervisor who fulfills the criteria will be honoured with the recognition.

Meanwhile, Gupta enquired about the status of non-functional toilets in the city. Officials informed him that the construction of toilets in Sectors 19, 10 and 15 was still in progress. On this, the Commissioner instructed the engineering wing to expedite the construction work.