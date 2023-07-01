Better merge Zirakpur, Lalru, Dera Bassi MCs: Randhawa

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 30

Queering the pitch for the merger of Zirakpur and Kharar municipal councils with the Mohali Municipal Corporation, Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa said it would be more appropriate if the Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Lalru civic bodies were amalgamated.

“I have been getting requests from politicians, social activists, residents and other members of the society urging me not to merge the Zirakpur council with the Mohali MC, and instead combine the Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Lalru civic bodies as the three places have a population of 8 lakh. Zirakpur alone is home to 5 lakh people. The three towns meet the conditions of geographical area, population and budget to constitute a corporation,” he said.

Randhawa comments came while he was attending a Punjab Assembly panel meet on municipal councils, headed by Gurpreet Bassi Gogi.

The Dera Bassi MLA said he would also discuss the merger issue with Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Mann.

A move of the Local Government Department to convene a meeting on July 5 regarding the plan to merge the Zirakpur Municipal Council, Kharar Municipal Council and Mohali Municipal Corporation has ruffled many feathers.

The meeting called by Secretary, Local Government, is slated to discuss seven points, namely composition of different coloured maps of Zirakpur, Kharar and Mohali, a combined map, the benefits and losses of merger, officials required to run the affairs, probabilities of increase in earning and expenditure, technical issues related to the merger and transfer of employees.