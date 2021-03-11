Beware! Snatchers on the prowl in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, May 5

There is no let-up in snatching incidents in the city as 53 incidents have been reported so far this year. Last year, a total of 121 snatchings were reported.

While 39 snatching cases were registered by the police in the first quarter of the year, at least 11 incidents were reported in April. Meanwhile, three incidents have been reported so far in May.

Mostly mobile phones are being snatched by miscreants. Sources claimed that the snatching incidents in the city had instilled fear among women, who preferred not to wear gold chains while out on a walk or going to sector markets.

“A majority of the victims were pedestrians, who lost their mobile phones. The phones were in their hands when the suspects whisked away with the phones,” said a police officer. In the past, many suspects arrested for snatchings were drug addicts, who committed the crime to fulfil their needs. “A majority of them are from outside Chandigarh. They come, strike and escape,” said a police official. Many incidents have been reported from southern sectors. The police said investigation suggested that new criminals were involved in snatchings in the city. “We keep a record of habitual offenders, who are either lodged in jail or are present at their places,” the police officer added. Residents say the police should intensify patrolling, especially in residential areas, which would act as a deterrent for criminals. “Two-wheeler riders should be checked more often, which will help catch suspects as they usually ride vehicles bearing fake registration numbers,” said Sunil Kang, a resident of Sector 38. Another resident said the police should make efficient use of CCTV cameras installed in the city to identify vehicles used in crime that can help the police in nabbing the suspects.

11 cases in May so far

Recent case

In a recent incident, a suspect riding a vehicle sped away after snatching a purse containing Rs 5,000 and a mobile phone from a woman in Sector 40 on May 4. The police have registered a case at the Sector 39 police station.