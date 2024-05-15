BFUHS Exams: Disha of AIMS tops in Phase 2 of MBBS course

Mohali, May 14
Disha, a student of Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), Mohali, stood first in the examinations conducted by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) for the second phase of the MBBS programme.
The 20-year-old bagged the top position for the second consecutive year, with a score of 78.4%. In phase I exams last year, she had secured 82.1%.
A total of 1,306 students appeared in the test.
