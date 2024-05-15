BFUHS Exams: Disha of AIMS tops in Phase 2 of MBBS course

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 14

Disha, a student of Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), Mohali, stood first in the examinations conducted by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) for the second phase of the MBBS programme.

The 20-year-old bagged the top position for the second consecutive year, with a score of 78.4%. In phase I exams last year, she had secured 82.1%.

A total of 1,306 students appeared in the test.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Faridkot #MBBS #Mohali