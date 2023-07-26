Bhagwant Mann visits Panjab University ahead of PUCSC polls

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 25

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the Panjab University campus — perhaps for the first time since taking charge as the CM — today.

While the visit was ostensibly aimed at inspecting the hostels’ sites on the campus, it has raised many eyebrows as it comes ahead of the upcoming Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections. The student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) had vowed to take up the issue of new hostels and renovation of the existing ones after winning the last PUCS elections — for the first time.

After nine months since the PUCSC elections, Mann finally announced that the government would soon shell out Rs 49 crore for the construction of a fresh hostel for boys and the expansion of girls’ hostel on university premises. Mann, who inspected the sites where the hostels will come up, said, “Five new floors will come up over the existing two-storey buildings of the girls’ hostels, and a six-storey boys’ hostel will also be built in the university.” He added, “The hostels will be constructed while keeping in mind the futuristic needs of the students.” The hostels are the need of hour to ensure that the pupils can focus on their studies, he further stressed.

“The Punjab Government is committed to the holistic development of the university as 175 colleges of the state are affiliated to this institute. The hostels will not only have rooms with four walls but they will also provide an atmosphere conducive for education,” he added. He noted, “Rather than constructing a washroom after every six rooms, now, a bathroom will be constructed after every four rooms.” He added that 38 rooms will also be constructed with attached bathrooms.

No affiliation for Haryana colleges

Mann contended that no college of Haryana will be accorded affiliation to the university — a step which was initiated by the UT Administrator.

Govt to shell out Rs 49 crore

