Bhanu tops Chandigarh with 282nd rank

Chandigarh, June 13
Bhanu Arora, a student of Shri Guru Harikrishan School in Sector 38, has topped the city in NEET (UG) 2023, securing the all-India rank (AIR) of 282 in the medical entrance examination. The aspiring medical student hails from Sector 56, Phase 6, in Mohali.
Bhanu draws inspiration from his parents — Dr Pankaj Arora, an ENT specialist, and Dr Mini Arora, associated with the Chandigarh Red Cross and PGI — both of whom have influenced his pursuit of a career in medicine. His brother, a medical student at the GMCH-32, has been his source of guidance.
Bhanu’s ability to avoid backlogs have played a pivotal role in his performance. “The exam is easy if you study daily and avoid backlogs in preparation,” said Bhanu, who had scored 96.4% in Class XII examinations.
Besides his academic achievements, Bhanu has keen interest in cricket, representing his state at the competitive level.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Twitter faced shutdown threat, says ex-CEO; outright lie: Govt
Political storm erupts over Dorsey’s charge | Congress deman...
All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn’t give in to US pressure on Ukraine
India, Nigeria, Turkiye have independent foreign policy