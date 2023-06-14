Bhanu tops Chandigarh with 282nd rank

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 13

Bhanu Arora, a student of Shri Guru Harikrishan School in Sector 38, has topped the city in NEET (UG) 2023, securing the all-India rank (AIR) of 282 in the medical entrance examination. The aspiring medical student hails from Sector 56, Phase 6, in Mohali.

Bhanu draws inspiration from his parents — Dr Pankaj Arora, an ENT specialist, and Dr Mini Arora, associated with the Chandigarh Red Cross and PGI — both of whom have influenced his pursuit of a career in medicine. His brother, a medical student at the GMCH-32, has been his source of guidance.

Bhanu’s ability to avoid backlogs have played a pivotal role in his performance. “The exam is easy if you study daily and avoid backlogs in preparation,” said Bhanu, who had scored 96.4% in Class XII examinations.

Besides his academic achievements, Bhanu has keen interest in cricket, representing his state at the competitive level.