Bharat Ratna demanded for freedom fighter Lajpat Rai

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 28

The birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai was celebrated in Pinjore by Congress workers on Saturday.

Dharampal Singla, a former councillor, Gurpyara, Yogendra Thakur Lambu, a former sarpanch, Prakash Nath Goswami, Ram Avtar, a former sarpanch, Arvind, a former councillor, Pradeep Goyal, Ram Dayal, a former sarpanch, Surendra Bansal Shindi, Leela Dhar, Jaspal ,Tarun Kumar, Sadru Khan, Suraj Bhan Dahiya, Prahlad, Pawan Kumar and Tejbhan Gandhi were among the Congress workers who paid homage to the great martyr.

Addressing the gathering, national organisation secretary of All-India Aggarwal Sammelan advocate Vijay Bansal demanded that Lala Lajpat Rai should be awarded with Bharat Ratna.

Bansal said that Lala Lajpat Rai took part in a demonstration against the Simon Commission in 1928, during which he was badly injured in the lathi-charge and died on November 17, 1928 due to the injuries. He said that whole country was agitated by Lalaji’s death and Chandra Shekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and other revolutionaries decided to avenge the murderous lathicharge on Lalaji. These patriots fulfilled their vow within a month after the assassination of their beloved leader and on December 17, 1928 by murdering British police officer Saunders. Rajguru, Sukhdev and Bhagat Singh were sentenced to death in the case of killing Saunders, he added.

Bansal said that Lala Lajpat Rai was the first person who had demanded complete independence for India. He said along with Swami Dayanand Saraswati, Lajpat Rai made Arya Samaj popular in Punjab. Along with Lala Hansraj and Kalyan Chandra Dixit, Dayanand spread Anglo-Vedic schools, which are now known as DAV schools and colleges.