Bhaskar Rao sammelan starts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 21

The 51st segment of the All-India Bhaskar Rao Nritya and Sangeet Sammelan opened to a serene and soulful start with a tabla solo recital at Tagore Theatre here today.

The seven-day festival of classical music and dance, aimed at propagating the classical performing arts of India, was much awaited in the region like the Hari Vallabh Sangeet Sammelan.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit inaugurated the sammelan. Pracheen Kala Kendra’s chairman SK Monga, registrar Shobha Koser, secretary Sajal Koser and Ashutosh Mahajan, director, project and planning, were also present.

As per the old tradition of the Kala Kendra, some illustrious personalities were also honoured on this occasion by the Administrator. Taalyogi Pandit Suresh Talwalkar, eminent journalist Anjana Rajan and versatile artist of repute Sidharth were honoured for their remarkable contribution to the Indian classical arts in their respective fields. They all were presented with a shawl, memento, a citation and cash prize.

The Governor lauded the activities of the Kendra as he himself is a connossieur of art and culture. He appreciated the selfless service by the Kendra in the promotion, preservation and dissemination of Indian classical art and culture for the past more than seven decades.

The Governor’s speech was followed by a musical delight by illustrious Pt Suresh Talwalkar and his group. He presented the “jhap taal” composition with bols “pooja se paawan ho man” followed by another bandish set to “aadha chautaal”, “chalo hato piya ab”. He presented a crisp jugalbandi with western instruments like cajon and kalabash. He concluded his presentation with “teen taal”.

Pt Suresh Talwalkar was accompanied by Sawani Talwalkar (tabla), Nagnath Adgaonkar (vocal), Abhishek Shinkar (harmonium), Ishan Pranjpe (cajon and padant) and Ruturaj Hinge (kalabash).

Tomorrow, vocalist Harvinder Singh and sarod player Debashish Bhattacharya will perform