Bhatti made SAD legal wing general secretary

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, April 29

Advocate Manpreet Singh Bhatti has been appointed as the general secretary of the legal wing of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Addressing ahe gathering today, Manpreet Singh Bhatti thanked the party president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, along with the legal wing president, Advocate Arshdeep Singh and former Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma.

He said he would perform his duties with the utmost responsibility.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dera Bassi #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sukhbir Badal