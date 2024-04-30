Bhatti made SAD legal wing general secretary

Dera Bassi, April 29
Advocate Manpreet Singh Bhatti has been appointed as the general secretary of the legal wing of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).
Addressing ahe gathering today, Manpreet Singh Bhatti thanked the party president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, along with the legal wing president, Advocate Arshdeep Singh and former Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma.
He said he would perform his duties with the utmost responsibility.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand suspends licence of 14 products made by Ramdev’s firm Patanjali
Drug regulator took action over misleading ads
Delhi Police call Telangana CM Revanth Reddy over Amit Shah's fake video
PM says Opposition trying to instigate people, vitiate atmos...