Bhavan contingent back from Nepal, concludes cyclothon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

A contingent of 17 students and five teachers of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, returned from Kathmandu concluding ‘Maitree2023’, a first of its kind cyclothon, here today.

The event was flagged off by RK Saboo, Chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh centre, on May 27. The contingent completed the first leg of the event at Kathmandu on June 3. The contingent passed through Haridwar, Kashipur, Sitarganj, Kapilvastu and Bharatpur.

“The team cycled often at odd hours. In Nepal, Siddhartha English Boarding Secondary School, Butwal, and Daffodil Boarding School, Kathmandu, extended their hospitality to the contingent. The contingent was invited by the Indian Embassy in Nepal and also interacted with its staff,” said Vineeta Arora, Director Education-cum-Senior Principal.

“The main objective of the Indo-Nepal cyclothon was to strengthen the centuries-old ties between India and Nepal and foster an even deeper bond of friendship and love with our neighbouring country,” added Saboo.

Over the course of 12 days, the contingent covered a distance of 1,300 km. This was the fifth expedition organised by Bhavan Vidyalaya.