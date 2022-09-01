Bhavan students shine in TT meet

Chandigarh, August 31
Students of the special cell, Bhavan Vidyalaya School, bagged a maximum of medals in the recently concluded State Table Tennis meet for specially abled children organised by the Special Olympics Bharat, Chandigarh Chapter, in collaboration with the UT Sports Department today.
Hardik Pahwa, Aneesha, Amina, Hemant Bajaj and Kunwarjeet claimed a gold medal each while Divyajeet, Pulkit and Harsimran won a silver medal each. Deepanshu, Simran, Sachin and Amrit bagged a bronze medal each. Hardik Aggarwal claimed fourth position.
In the doubles event, Pahwa and Sachin claimed gold while Aggarwal and Pulkit stood at fourth position. The team of Pahwa and Aneesha claimed gold in the mixed doubles event. Senior Principal and Director Vineeta Arora congratulated the students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim
The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...
Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda
GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K
Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...
Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered
The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...