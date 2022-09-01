Bhavan students shine in TT meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 31

Students of the special cell, Bhavan Vidyalaya School, bagged a maximum of medals in the recently concluded State Table Tennis meet for specially abled children organised by the Special Olympics Bharat, Chandigarh Chapter, in collaboration with the UT Sports Department today.

Hardik Pahwa, Aneesha, Amina, Hemant Bajaj and Kunwarjeet claimed a gold medal each while Divyajeet, Pulkit and Harsimran won a silver medal each. Deepanshu, Simran, Sachin and Amrit bagged a bronze medal each. Hardik Aggarwal claimed fourth position.

In the doubles event, Pahwa and Sachin claimed gold while Aggarwal and Pulkit stood at fourth position. The team of Pahwa and Aneesha claimed gold in the mixed doubles event. Senior Principal and Director Vineeta Arora congratulated the students.