Farewell party at Bhavan Vidyalaya

Our Correspondent

Chandigarh: A ‘good luck’ farewell party was organised at Bhavan Vidyalaya for the outgoing Class XII students. The event was attended by Vineeta Arora, senior principal, Inderpreet, principal, New Chandigarh, Suparna Bansal, vice-principal, and Soma Mukhopadhay, principal, Junior School. Students of Class XI enthralled their seniors with song and dance performances. A medley by Himash and his group was followed by a dance performance by Javeen, Jasparteek and Megha. Outgoing Class XII students thanked the school for support and guidance. TNS

Shishu Niketan Public School

Panchkula: A science exhibition was held at Shishu Niketan Public School, MDC, Sector 5. Students of all sections of Class VI and VII participated in the exhibition. Students presented creative ideas as exhibits like the working of windmill, solar plant, rainwater harvesting techniques, eco-friendly city plan and other projects. Principal Ranjna Bakshi lauded efforts of students and congratulated them for putting their best foot forward. OC

DAV Model School

Chandigarh: DAV Model School, Sector 15, organised a farewell party to bid adieu to Class XII students. It was a nostalgic moment for teachers and students to part with each other. On the occasion, students of Class XI presented dances on popular numbers. TNS

The British School

Panchkula: Two hundred students of The British School participated in Tinkerbell Pixie Hollow Carnival held on the campus of the Sector 8 branch. Students of playway to Class V attended the carnival. They collected their performance records of last year and celebrated the successful completion of an academic year. Students got their faces and arms tattooed, played games and relished delicacies at the gourmet station.

