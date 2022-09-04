Freshers’ welcome party organised

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula
The school organised a freshers’ welcome party, ‘Pratibhanjali 2K22’. Students of Class XI showcased their talent in dance, poetry and music. Aadi and Moulika were crowned ‘Mr Fresher’ and ‘Ms Fresher’, respectively. Ishita won the ‘Ms Dazzling Smile’ title and Dhruv ‘Mr Winsome Smile’. Srishti received the ‘Ms Impressive Talent’ title and Jayant ‘Mr Impressive Talent’. Principal Gulshan Kaur blessed the students and motivated them to achieve great heights.
DC Model, Panchkula
The kindergarten sections of the school celebrated the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with gaiety and religious fervour. Nursery students participated in a group activity of colouring the picture of Lord Ganesha. Students of Class Prep I were elated to make numerous faces of Lord Ganesha using different leaves whereas Prep II students showcased their creativity making faces of Lord Ganesha with different shapes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nitish to visit Delhi to forge Opposition unity
Expected to meet Kejriwal, OP Chautala
Ahead of poll, BJP-JJP panel to sort out 'friction points'
JJP minister Babli had accused govt of graft
After Punjab, poll bug bites Himachal Pradesh doctors
Two specialists resign, another on his way out, record 12 wo...
VK Bhawra shifted, Gaurav Yadav to continue as officiating Punjab DGP
Former DGP posted Chairman of Punjab Police Housing Corporat...