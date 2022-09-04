Freshers’ welcome party organised

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school organised a freshers’ welcome party, ‘Pratibhanjali 2K22’. Students of Class XI showcased their talent in dance, poetry and music. Aadi and Moulika were crowned ‘Mr Fresher’ and ‘Ms Fresher’, respectively. Ishita won the ‘Ms Dazzling Smile’ title and Dhruv ‘Mr Winsome Smile’. Srishti received the ‘Ms Impressive Talent’ title and Jayant ‘Mr Impressive Talent’. Principal Gulshan Kaur blessed the students and motivated them to achieve great heights.

DC Model, Panchkula

The kindergarten sections of the school celebrated the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with gaiety and religious fervour. Nursery students participated in a group activity of colouring the picture of Lord Ganesha. Students of Class Prep I were elated to make numerous faces of Lord Ganesha using different leaves whereas Prep II students showcased their creativity making faces of Lord Ganesha with different shapes.