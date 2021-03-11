Bhavan’s alumni hold Covid vaccination camp

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 8

The Bhavan’s Old Students’ Society (BOSS)— the alumni network of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, organised its second Covid vaccination camp for children below 18 years of age today.

The camp was conducted with the support of the Chandigarh Administration at the school’s Sector 27 campus. Doses of Corbevax and Covaxin were administered during the camp. Earlier, the society had held a vaccination camp in the last week of April, in which over 200 doses were administered to children below 18 years of age.

Senior Principal Vineeta Arora lauded BOSS’s continued engagement with the society and the school.