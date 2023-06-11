Bhavesh logs win in tennis meet on Day 1

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 10

Bhavesh defeated Mannat (4-0) in a combined U-14 quarterfinal match during the opening day of the Modern Tennis Open Tournament.

Khushdeep also defeated Charchit (4-0) to march ahead in the event. Tanishq defeated Dhruv and Divyansh ousted Ansh by identical scores of 4-1 each. In the first round, Mannat Johal defeated Bhavnoor S Sethi (4-0), Charchit defeated Soumil and Khushdeep overpowered Aarav by identical scores of 4-0 each. Tanishq defeated Hannah (4-1) and Ansh defeated Reedhika (4-1).

In the combined U-12 second round, Sohraabh defeated Abhiraj (4-1), whereas Nikunj defeated Rudransh (4-0). Nevaan outplayed Atikash and Khushdeep ousted Vyan by identical scores of 4-0 each. Sampritt defeated Belina (4-2), Ekamjot outplayed Kavya (4-3(4) and Avni Uttam defeated Harshita (4-0). Pratham outplayed Dhruv (4-1).

In the boys’ U-10 second round, Manav Partap defeated Yashveerr Singh (4-0) and Kayaan Arora outplayed Arnav Pandey (4-1). Nevaan Ranwan also moved ahead by defeating Vihaan Yadav (4-0) and Parth Verma defeated Narayan Partap (4-2).