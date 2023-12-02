Punjab minister Bhullar: 12K acres of panchayat land got vacated

Dera Bassi, December 1
Panchayat Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said the Department of Rural Development and panchayat have so far vacated about 12,000 acres of illegally occupied panchayat land.
Bhullar said the land vacated today has an approximate market value of Rs. 40–45 crore as it falls in the industrial zone. He urged the villagers who are still in illegal possession of panchayat land across the state to give it up voluntarily.
