Gaganjeet Bhullar wins maiden Jeev Milkha Invitational trophy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 16

Kapurthala golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar pulled off a stellar performance in the final round to win his maiden Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational trophy at the Chandigarh Golf Club here today.

Bhullar (69-65-68-71,) who was tied at top spot with local lad Karandeep Kochhar, edged past on his final putt to sink a sensational 10-footer birdie to score 15-under 273. Both Bhullar and Kochhar were tied till the 18th hole.

The 2020 champion Kochhar (65-70-68-71) finished second with an overall score of 14-under 274, while the 2018 edition winner Chikkarangappa S (65-71-67-72) and Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma (69-68-71-67) finished at tied-3rd with identical overall scores of 13-under 275.

Bhullar had a bumpy start today bogeying twice on the front nine as birdies eluded him. However, his back nine got him some breathing space with back-to-back birdies on the 11th and 12th holes before hitting a roadblock with another bogey on the 15th hole where he missed a short putt. A birdie got him back into contention and the 10-time Asian Tour winner did not let this opportunity slip by as he converted his final shot on the 18th – a 12-footer birdie putt to win his maiden title. He carded 1-under 71 in his final round today.

“I played my back nine like a champion today. I did have a shaky start, but my past experience as a golfer and my knowledge of this course together came in handy today,” said Bhullar.

He said: “I kept telling myself not to go for the result, but play one shot at a time and I think that worked things my way. The birdie on 11th, my first today, was probably the turning point in my round. My second birdie on the 16th got me motivated for the final two holes. My experience of the course helped me visualise my shots on the final hole in advance and that’s why sinking in the 12-footer in the final shot was not difficult.”

Kochhar, who missed his birdie-putt on the 18th, finished at second spot for the second time. His first was being in 2018. He too shot a 71 today and made three birdies on the 2nd, 16th and 17th and two bogeys on the 3rd and 10th holes. He moved up six spots to be placed fourth on the TATA Steel PGTI Order of Merit.

Chikkarangappa, with an even-par 72 round, today finished as tied-3rd with Sharma, who raced his way up through a power packed 5-under 67 in his final round. Om Prakash Chouhan, who shot the day’s best round of 6-under 66, finished at tied-5th with Bangladesh golfer Jamal Hossain and Delhi’s Shamim Khan with identical totals of 12-under 276. Seasoned golfer Rahil Gangjee finished eighth with an overall score of 11-under 277, while Chandigarh’s Amrit Lal and Abhijit Singh Chadha along with Delhi’s Rashid Khan and Bengaluru golfer Khalin Joshi finished at tied-9th with an overall score of 10-under 278.

Among other prominent names, Olympian Udayan Mane finished tied-13th at 9-under 279, veteran golfer Jyoti Randhawa finished tied-20th at 6-under 282 and former winner Ajeetesh Sandhu of Chandigarh finished tied-28th at 4-under 284 and continues to lead the TATA Steel PGTI Order of Merit.

Past experience came in handy I played my back nine like a champion on Sunday. I did have a shaky start, but my past experience as a golfer and my knowledge of this course together came in handy on Sunday. — Gaganjeet Bhullar

#Kapurthala