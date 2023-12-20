Bhupesh Rana case: Court convicts gangster Gaurav Roda of murder

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 19

A local Panchkula court today convicted alleged gangster Gaurav Roda in the 2018 killing of another miscreant, Bhupesh Rana. The court of Justice Ved Prakash Sirohi acquitted the other four accused in the case — Sukhpreet (alias Budha), Bhupinder (alias Bhupi), Ram Kumar (alias Pata) and Kulvir — of the charges.

Rana (then 27) was reportedly a member of the Monu Rana gang, and he allegedly had a hand in the slaying of a member of the rival Bhupi Rana gang in 2014. It was this gang rivalry that claimed Bhupesh’s life, as he was gunned down by some armed assailants near Panchkula in April 2018.

Public prosecutor Naresh Kumar, while noting that Roda was convicted of murder today, stated, “The court has acquitted the four other accused, Sukhpreet, Bhupinder, Ram Kumar and Kulvir.”

According to the prosecution, another man, Gaurav Patiala, was also involved in the murder, but he has managed to evade arrest so far.

The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence in the next hearing, which will be held on December 21.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Panchkula